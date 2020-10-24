Share Repurchase Plan Authorized by CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Board

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of CSX opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $84.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

