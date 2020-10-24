Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

SMED has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $130,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,313.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $220,742.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $747,271.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

