Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,620,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,455,000 after buying an additional 3,832,063 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 23.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,484,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,967,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,376,000 after acquiring an additional 669,735 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 17.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,009,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,383,000 after purchasing an additional 889,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,814,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

