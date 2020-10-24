Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.94.
Shares of SJR stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
