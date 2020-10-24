Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Shell Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by 74.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

