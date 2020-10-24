Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SFT opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

