Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist raised Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $95,604,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,937,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,576,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock worth $101,126,778. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Shutterstock by 44.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

