Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lydall by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lydall by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lydall by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

