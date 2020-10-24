Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of LDL stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $25.48.
Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.
About Lydall
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
