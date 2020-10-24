Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BSRR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $309.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

In other news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $88,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

