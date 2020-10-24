Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Announces Earnings Results

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 826.84% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%.

NASDAQ SGLB opened at $2.44 on Friday. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.