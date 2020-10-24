Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $35.74 on Friday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

