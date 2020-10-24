Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $167,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 158,806 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

