SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of SINA opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.16. SINA has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. SINA’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SINA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in SINA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

