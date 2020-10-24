Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 1,017.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

