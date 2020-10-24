Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

SIRI stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

