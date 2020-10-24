Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
SIRI stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.