Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX2. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.50 ($95.88).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €72.95 ($85.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.04. Sixt SE has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of €100.00 ($117.65).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

