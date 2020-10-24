Slack Technologies (WORK) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Slack Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Slack Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Slack Technologies
|3
|5
|13
|0
|2.48
|Slack Technologies Competitors
|2665
|11542
|20168
|1080
|2.55
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Slack Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Slack Technologies
|$630.42 million
|-$571.06 million
|-20.25
|Slack Technologies Competitors
|$1.92 billion
|$389.42 million
|-0.96
Slack Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -5.70, meaning that their average stock price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Slack Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Slack Technologies
|-42.73%
|-39.14%
|-17.81%
|Slack Technologies Competitors
|-52.02%
|-6,646.76%
|-5.54%
Summary
Slack Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Slack Technologies
Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
