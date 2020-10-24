Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $165.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NYSE PG opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

