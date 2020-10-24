Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $43.17 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.