Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Social Reality alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Social Reality in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Social Reality has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 124.23% and a negative net margin of 313.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Social Reality will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Social Reality (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Social Reality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Reality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.