Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SCKT opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David W. Dunlap sold 22,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $86,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,152.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 18,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $72,906.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,663 shares in the company, valued at $71,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

