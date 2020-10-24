Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Senior Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.33. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $50,740.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 236,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,225.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $141,396.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,013.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,709 shares of company stock valued at $193,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 267.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

