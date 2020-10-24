Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

