Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SON. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after buying an additional 204,910 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 20,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

