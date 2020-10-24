South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $269.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.55.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

