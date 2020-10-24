Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend by 1,035.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SCCO opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

