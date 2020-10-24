Southern Copper Co. (SCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 24th

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend payment by 1,035.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

