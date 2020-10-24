Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $842.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

