SpaceChain Market Cap Achieves $2.89 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $1,947.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Bittrex, Upbit, EXX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

