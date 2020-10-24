SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Conning Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $49,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.69 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58.

