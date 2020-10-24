SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $49,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 378.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.69 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58.

