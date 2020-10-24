Sphere (SPHR) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market cap of $971,393.01 and $288.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,988.04 or 0.99984701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001193 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00125643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.