Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $58.68 on Friday. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Spire by 2.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spire by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Spire by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.