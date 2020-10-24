Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $215.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Square from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Shares of SQ opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $193.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.11 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,597,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Square by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

