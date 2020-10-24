Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €68.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.50 ($64.12).

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) stock opened at €52.75 ($62.06) on Wednesday. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of €48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Stabilus S.A. (STM.F)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

