Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €68.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.50 ($64.12).

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) stock opened at €52.75 ($62.06) on Wednesday. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of €48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

