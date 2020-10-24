StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) & Lantheus (OTCMKTS:LNTH) Financial Comparison

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantheus has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.7% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lantheus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and Lantheus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantheus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lantheus has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.28%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lantheus is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% Lantheus 3.51% 20.57% 8.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Lantheus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 223.66 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Lantheus $347.34 million 2.49 $31.67 million $1.17 11.05

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Lantheus beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as GeneNews Limited. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures. The company also offers Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function, and to image cerebral blood flow; Neurolite, an injectable to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable technetium-labeled imaging agent used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical used in the manufacture of sources for the calibration and maintenance of single-photon emission computed tomography imaging cameras. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium TI 201, which is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67 that is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; and LMI 1195 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment follow-up of neuroendocrine tumors. The company sells its products to radiopharmacies, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

