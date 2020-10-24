Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 249,835 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 391.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $195,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 150.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,530,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $101,991,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 172.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,151,000 after buying an additional 157,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,566,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.54.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $593.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.13. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

