Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 29,507 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.45% of Integer worth $28,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 968,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,713,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,393,000 after buying an additional 39,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,093,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 8,547.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 320,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 316,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. Argus cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

