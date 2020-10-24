Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 69,849 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,849 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.38% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $261,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24,328.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 254,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 253,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,057,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,178,000 after buying an additional 193,621 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $205.04 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

