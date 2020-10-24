Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 992,575 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 186.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.20% of Lowe's Companies worth $253,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $172.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.46. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe's Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

