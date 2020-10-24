Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.08% of RBC Bearings worth $32,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

