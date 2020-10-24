Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,868 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of The Procter & Gamble worth $284,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

