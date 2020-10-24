Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 55,592 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,592 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $896,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $309.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $314.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.38.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

