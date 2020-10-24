Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 68,270 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $33,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $136.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.35. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $194.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 0.60.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.