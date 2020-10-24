Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 787,737 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $244,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $188.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

