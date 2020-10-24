Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 8,093 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $34,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $438,889.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,590 shares of company stock worth $48,266,516. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

