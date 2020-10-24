Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 81,698 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,698 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $136,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $129.99 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

