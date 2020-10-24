Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,003 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $40,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 54.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 86.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after buying an additional 229,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

RPD opened at $65.71 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,227.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

