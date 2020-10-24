Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 92,972 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $33,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $19.96 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

