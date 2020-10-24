Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 611,350 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49,043 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $299,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Adobe by 24.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 566,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,345,000 after buying an additional 112,803 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,977,000 after acquiring an additional 280,296 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 120,947 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

ADBE stock opened at $488.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,376 shares of company stock valued at $24,239,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

