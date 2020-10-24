Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 231,735 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.13% of Verizon Communications worth $330,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,333,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $66,154,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

